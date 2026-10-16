5 ways to use turmeric for toothache relief
What's the story
Turmeric, a spice with anti-inflammatory properties, has been used in traditional medicine for centuries. Its active compound, curcumin, is said to help with oral health. For those suffering from mild toothaches, turmeric can be a natural remedy to try at home. Here are five ways to use turmeric to relieve toothaches and improve oral health.
Tip 1
Turmeric paste application
Making a paste with turmeric powder and water is easy.
Mix one teaspoon of turmeric powder with enough water to make a thick paste.
Apply it directly on the affected area using your finger or a cotton swab.
Let it sit for about 10 minutes before rinsing your mouth with warm water.
This method utilizes the anti-inflammatory properties of *curcumin* to reduce pain and swelling.
Tip 2
Turmeric mouthwash solution
Another way to use turmeric for toothaches is by making a mouthwash solution.
Mix half a teaspoon of turmeric powder in a glass of warm water, and swish it around your mouth for two minutes before spitting it out.
This can help reduce bacteria in the mouth and alleviate discomfort from mild toothaches.
Tip 3
Turmeric oil massage
Turmeric oil can be made by adding a few drops of essential oils, like clove or peppermint, to turmeric powder mixed with carrier oil, such as coconut oil or olive oil.
Gently massage this mixture onto the gums around the painful area using your fingertips for about five minutes before rinsing off.
Tip 4
Turmeric tea rinse
Making a tea rinse with turmeric is simple.
Boil one cup of water and add one-half teaspoon of turmeric powder. Let it steep for five minutes.
After it cools down a bit, use this solution as a mouth rinse. Swish it around in your mouth for relief from mild toothaches.
This method uses turmeric's natural properties to ease discomfort effectively.
Tip 5
Turmeric paste with salt
Mixing salt with turmeric can enhance its pain-relieving effects.
Combine one teaspoon each of turmeric powder and salt, and add enough water to form a paste.
Apply this mixture directly onto the affected tooth or gum area.
Leave it on for about 10 minutes before rinsing thoroughly with warm water.
This method is particularly useful for targeting localized pain effectively.