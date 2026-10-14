These household items make surprisingly pretty vases
What's the story
Transforming everyday household items into vases is a creative and sustainable way to add charm to your home. Instead of buying new vases, why not repurpose items you already have? Not only does this save money, but it also reduces waste, making it an eco-friendly choice. Here are five unique household items that can be easily upcycled into charming vases, giving your space a personalized touch.
#1
Glass jars for rustic appeal
Glass jars, like those from sauces or jams, make for excellent vases.
Their transparent nature lets you showcase the beauty of your flowers or plants.
You can paint the jars or wrap them with twine for an added rustic look.
They are just the right size for small bouquets or single stems, and can be placed on windowsills or shelves.
#2
Tin cans with a twist
Once emptied and cleaned, tin cans can be transformed into stylish vases.
With a little paint or decorative paper, these cans turn into chic containers for both indoor and outdoor plants.
Their sturdy structure makes them perfect for holding water and supporting taller flowers.
Just make sure to smooth out any sharp edges after opening the can.
#3
Teacups as delicate vases
Old teacups that are chipped or mismatched can be repurposed as delicate vases.
They are perfect for small flower arrangements like daisies or violets.
Placing them on tables or mantels adds a touch of elegance and nostalgia to your decor without taking much space.
#4
Bottles bring modern flair
Empty glass bottles from beverages like soda or juice can be turned into modern vases with minimal effort.
By removing labels and adding a coat of paint, these bottles become sleek containers ideal for long-stemmed flowers like lilies or tulips.
Their minimalist design fits well in contemporary settings.
#5
Colanders for unique texture
Metal colanders make for unique, textured vases when hung on walls or placed on tables filled with greenery like ferns or ivy.
The holes in colanders allow water to drain easily if used outdoors, while providing an interesting visual element indoors too.