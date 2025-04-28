Try these 5 stylish hairstyles using bobby pins
Bobby pins are the ultimate game changers that can do wonders to your hairstyle with the least effort.
These tiny, but powerful, accessories can get you from laid back to fancy in no time.
From securing a plain updo to sprucing up your regular look, bobby pins are the perfect solution.
Here are some handy tips and tricks on how to make the most of bobby pins in your hairstyling game.
Sleek updo
Create a sleek updo
To create a sleek updo, start by gathering your hair into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck.
Twist the ponytail and coil it into a bun shape.
Secure the bun with bobby pins by inserting them around the base of the bun in an X pattern for extra hold.
This technique ensures that your updo stays in place throughout the day without any fuss.
Volume boost
Add volume to your hair
For those looking to add volume, backcombing is key.
Take small sections of hair at the crown and gently tease them with a comb.
Once you've achieved the desired volume, smooth over with a brush and use bobby pins to secure sections discreetly underneath other layers of hair.
This method gives an illusion of fuller hair without visible pinning.
Effortless waves
Achieve effortless waves
To create waves without heat styling tools, twist damp sections of hair and pin them flat against your head using bobby pins before going to bed.
In the morning, remove the pins and gently shake out your hair for natural-looking waves.
Not only is this technique easy, but it's also less damaging than traditional curling methods.
Tidy strands
Secure loose strands elegantly
If you have loose strands that fall out while styling, use bobby pins strategically for an elegant finish.
Choose bobby pins that match your hair color for seamless blending, or decorative ones if you want them visible as part of your style statement.
Slide them into place where needed most—around face-framing layers or along intricate braids—to keep everything tidy yet stylishly intact.