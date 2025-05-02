Hiking in the Indian Himalayas: Top routes
What's the story
The Indian Himalayas boast of numerous unexplored hiking routes, which are still untouched by masses.
These trails give adventure junkies a chance to experience nature at its purest form.
Away from the crowd of touristy spots, these paths guarantee solitude and a chance to connect with the environment in a much deeper way.
The untouched beauty of these routes is ideal for challenge and peace seekers.
Markha Valley
Exploring the Markha Valley trek
The breathtaking landscapes and remote villages of the Markha Valley Trek in Ladakh make it a must-do.
The trek takes you through high-altitude deserts, lush green fields, and ancient monasteries.
It offers mesmerizing views of snow-capped peaks and a peek into the traditional lifestyle of locals.
It's perfect for trekkers who want to experience different terrains in one trip.
Goecha La
Discovering the Goecha La trek
Situated in Sikkim, Goecha La Trek provides some stunning views of the Mount Kanchenjunga, the world's third highest mountain.
This trek passes through rhododendron forests, alpine meadows, and pristine lakes.
The best part is reaching the Goecha La Pass, which is at an altitude of over 4,900 meters where panoramic views await.
It is meant for seasoned trekkers as it has a tough terrain.
Rupin Pass
Venturing into Rupin Pass trek
The Rupin Pass Trek runs through Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and it has everything from hanging villages to dense forests.
Along the way, trekkers will find waterfalls falling from rocky cliffs and walk across snow bridges.
The trek ends at the Rupin Pass at an altitude of around 4,650m, where incredible views make every step worth it.
Sandakphu Phalut
Experiencing Sandakphu Phalut trek
The Sandakphu Phalut Trek straddles the India-Nepal border, offering unparalleled views of four out of five highest peaks, including Everest, on clear days.
This makes it unique among treks worldwide!
Starting from Manebhanjan near Darjeeling, passing through Singalila National Park, the rich biodiversity of flora and fauna adds charm.
While reaching a maximum height of around 3,636 meters ensures a thrilling adventure for seekers alike!