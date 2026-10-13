Turn simple hairstyles into stylish looks with claw clips
What's the story
Claw clips are making a comeback, and how! These versatile accessories are perfect for styling your hair in a jiffy, without compromising on elegance. Be it a casual outing or a formal event, claw clips can be your go-to option for a polished look. Here is how you can use them to style your hair effortlessly, yet stylishly.
Tip 1
The classic half-up style
The half-up style with a claw clip is a classic look that works for almost all occasions.
Just gather the upper half of your hair and secure it with the clip at the back of your head.
This way, you get to keep your hair out of your face while letting the rest flow freely.
It's an effortless way to add some sophistication to your everyday look.
Tip 2
Elegant low bun with claw clip
For a more refined appearance, try pairing a claw clip with a low bun.
Twist your hair into a low bun at the nape of your neck, and secure it with the clip.
This style is perfect for work or any formal event where you want to look polished yet comfortable.
Tip 3
Messy top knot made easy
A messy top knot is super easy to achieve with a claw clip.
Just gather all your hair on top of your head, twist it loosely, and secure it with the clip.
This casual style is ideal for running errands or lounging at home, giving you an effortlessly chic look without much effort.
Tip 4
Side-swept elegance
For those who love side-swept hairstyles, claw clips can be a game changer.
Sweep all your hair to one side, and secure it with a clip just above the ear level.
This style adds an element of elegance and is perfect for both day and night events, making it a versatile choice for any occasion.
Tip 5
Braided accents with claw clips
Incorporating braids into your hairstyle can take it up a notch, and pairing them with claw clips can be a great idea.
You can braid sections of your hair and secure them with small claw clips along the braid line, or at its end as accents.
This adds texture and interest to simple hairstyles without overwhelming them.