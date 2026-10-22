5 regional upma varieties you must try
What's the story
Upma, the quintessential South Indian breakfast dish, is a versatile and delicious way to start the day. Made from semolina, it can be customized with a variety of ingredients to suit different regional tastes. From the spicy versions of Karnataka to the coconut-infused ones of Kerala, each state's unique twist on upma offers a delightful culinary experience. Here are five regional styles of upma that you must try.
#1
Karnataka's spicy upma
Karnataka's version of upma is famous for its spicy kick.
The dish is usually prepared with green chilies, ginger, and mustard seeds. Sometimes, vegetables like carrots and peas are added for texture and flavor.
This version is usually served with coconut chutney or pickle on the side, making it an exciting breakfast option for those who love bold flavors.
#2
Kerala's coconut-infused upma
In Kerala, upma gets a rich twist with the addition of grated coconut.
The coconut is usually mixed into the dish while cooking, or used as a garnish before serving.
This gives the upma a creamy texture and subtle sweetness that goes perfectly with its savory base.
It's usually served with banana or papadum for an authentic Kerala breakfast experience.
#3
Tamil Nadu's lemon-flavored upma
Tamil Nadu has its own version of upma, which is flavored with lemon juice to give it a tangy twist.
The addition of lemon makes the dish refreshing and light, perfect for hot mornings.
This version is usually garnished with coriander leaves and served with sambar or chutney for added depth of flavor.
#4
Andhra Pradesh's vegetable upma
In Andhra Pradesh, upma is loaded with vegetables like beans, carrots, and peas. This makes it a nutritious and colorful meal.
The vegetables are sautéed with spices before being mixed with semolina, making every bite flavorful.
This hearty version is perfect for those who want their breakfast to be filling and nutritious.
#5
Telangana's jaggery sweet upma
Telangana's unique take on upma adds jaggery for a hint of sweetness, balancing the savory elements perfectly.
This delightful combination is usually topped with nuts like cashews or almonds, adding a crunchy texture to the smooth base of the dish.
The sweet, savory mix is a favorite among those who enjoy a touch of sweetness in their morning meals.