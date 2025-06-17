Uttarakhand breakfasts: Must-try dishes
What's the story
Uttarakhand, located in the lap of the Himalayas, serves a unique culinary experience that reflects its rich cultural heritage.
The traditional breakfasts here are a combination of simple ingredients and robust flavors, ensuring a hearty start to your day.
Not only are the meals nutritious, but they are also deeply rooted in the local customs and practices.
Here's a look at some breakfast dishes.
Spicy potatoes
Aloo ke gutke: A spicy potato delight
Aloo ke gutke is a common breakfast in Uttarakhand made from boiled potatoes mixed with spices such as turmeric, coriander, and red chili powder.
The dish is sometimes garnished with freshly chopped coriander leaves for the added flavor.
It is generally served with puris or chapatis, making it a wholesome meal to begin the day.
The simplicity of ingredients plus bold spices make it a must-have in households.
Sweet millet
Jhangora ki kheer: Sweet millet pudding
Jhangora ki kheer is a sweet pudding made from barnyard millet, milk, and sugar.
This dessert-like breakfast option is flavored with cardamom and garnished with nuts like almonds or cashews for added texture.
Known for its nutritional benefits, barnyard millet provides essential nutrients while being gluten-free.
This dish showcases how traditional recipes incorporate local grains into everyday meals.
Lentil powerhouse
Chainsoo: Protein-packed lentil dish
Chainsoo is made using roasted black gram lentils that are ground into a coarse powder.
Cooked with spices like cumin seeds and asafoetida, this protein-rich dish has an earthy flavor that goes perfectly with rice or rotis.
Chainsoo emphasizes how pulses are an inseparable part of Uttarakhand's cuisine, providing both nutrition and taste.
Stuffed flatbread
Gahat ka paratha: Stuffed flatbread specialty
Gahat ka paratha features flatbreads stuffed with horse gram paste mixed with spices like ginger-garlic paste along with other seasonings such as cumin seeds or green chilies, depending on the desired level of spiciness.
Horse gram, known locally as gahat, provides a high protein content, making these parathas not only delicious but also nutritious.
Typically served alongside yogurt, they make a satisfying morning meal option.