5 must-have seeds for vegetarian cooking

Vegetarian cooking is all about creativity and nutrition, and seeds can be your best friends in that journey. These tiny powerhouses are packed with nutrients and can take your vegetarian meals a notch higher. From adding texture to flavor, seeds are versatile ingredients that can be used in a variety of dishes. Here are five seeds that are essential for vegetarian cooking, and how they can benefit your meals.

#1 Chia seeds: A nutrient powerhouse Chia seeds are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, protein, and calcium. They absorb liquid and form a gel-like consistency, making them ideal for puddings or as egg substitutes in baking. Their mild flavor makes them blend well into smoothies or yogurt. Adding chia seeds to your diet can help improve digestion and provide sustained energy throughout the day.

#2 Flaxseeds: Rich in omega-3s Flaxseeds are an amazing source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for heart health. They are also high in lignans, which have antioxidant properties. Flaxseeds can be added to bread, muffins, or sprinkled over salads for an extra crunch. Grinding flaxseeds makes it easier to absorb their nutrients, so consider adding ground flaxseed to your morning oatmeal or smoothie.

#3 Pumpkin seeds: Packed with magnesium Pumpkin seeds are loaded with magnesium, iron, zinc, and antioxidants. They also make a great snack when roasted with spices or can be added to granola bars for some crunch. These seeds also promote prostate health and improve heart health due to their high content of phytosterols. You can add pumpkin seeds to soups or salads for an extra nutritional boost.

#4 Sunflower seeds: Versatile snack option Sunflower seeds are rich in vitamin E, selenium, copper, and healthy fats. They make a versatile snack option, whether eaten raw or roasted with spices like paprika or garlic powder. Sunflower seed butter is another delicious way to enjoy these seeds while getting protein similar to peanut butter but without allergens associated with nuts.