5 Belarusian snacks every foodie should try
What's the story
Belarusian cuisine, with its rich flavors and hearty ingredients, offers a variety of vegetarian snacks that are both delicious and unique. These snacks reflect the country's agricultural heritage and offer a taste of traditional Belarusian fare. From simple ingredients, these snacks are made with love and care, giving you an authentic culinary experience. Here are five must-try vegetarian snacks that showcase the best of Belarusian cuisine.
#1
Draniki: Potato pancakes delight
Draniki are the famous Belarusian potato pancakes, made with grated potatoes, onions, and flour.
The mixture is shaped into small cakes and fried until golden brown.
These crispy delights are often served with sour cream or applesauce, giving a perfect balance of savory and sweet flavors.
Draniki can be found at street stalls or local eateries all over Belarus.
#2
Kalduny: Dumplings filled with mushrooms
Kalduny are Belarusian dumplings filled with mushrooms or other vegetables.
The dough is made from flour, water, and salt, and wrapped around a savory filling before being boiled or steamed.
Kalduny can be enjoyed as a snack or as part of a larger meal. They are usually served with butter or sour cream to enhance their flavor.
#3
Zrazy: Stuffed potato rolls
Zrazy are stuffed potato rolls that make for a delicious vegetarian option in Belarusian cuisine.
Mashed potatoes are rolled out flat, filled with a mixture of mushrooms or other vegetables, and rolled back into shape before being baked or fried.
The dish is often garnished with herbs for added flavor.
#4
Kasha: Buckwheat porridge snack
Kasha is a traditional dish made from buckwheat groats cooked into a porridge-like consistency. It can be eaten as a snack at any time of the day.
Kasha is usually seasoned with salt and butter, but can also be flavored with onions or mushrooms for added depth.
This nutritious snack highlights the simplicity, yet heartiness, characteristic of Belarusian food culture.
#5
Baked apples: Sweet seasonal treat
Baked apples make for an easy-to-find seasonal treat across Belarus during autumn months, when local produce is at its best.
Apples are cored, stuffed with nuts, honey, and cinnamon, then baked until tender.
These sweet treats offer a comforting end to any meal, while showcasing the natural sweetness of the fruit itself without overpowering it with excessive sugar.