Video calls 101: 5 etiquette rules to follow
What's the story
Video calls have become a staple in both professional and personal interactions. As we navigate this digital landscape, understanding etiquette is essential to ensure effective communication and maintain professionalism. Whether you're attending a virtual meeting or catching up with friends, adhering to certain guidelines can enhance the experience for everyone involved. Here are some key tips to help you conduct yourself appropriately during video calls.
Background choice
Choose an appropriate background
Selecting an appropriate background is crucial for video calls.
A clutter-free, neutral background minimizes distractions and keeps the focus on you.
If possible, opt for a plain wall or a designated space that reflects professionalism.
Avoid busy patterns or overly personal items that might divert attention from the conversation.
Attire matters
Dress professionally even at home
Even if you are at home, dressing professionally for video calls is important.
It not only sets the tone for the meeting, but also mentally prepares you to engage in a professional manner.
Choose attire that you would wear to an in-person meeting, as this conveys respect toward the participants and the nature of the call.
Sound control
Mute your microphone when not speaking
Controlling sound is key to keeping video calls seamless.
Mute your microphone when you're not speaking to eliminate background noise, which can be distracting for others on the call.
This simple act of courtesy ensures clear communication and helps keep the focus on the agenda of the meeting.
Eye contact importance
Maintain eye contact with camera
Maintaining eye contact with the camera instead of looking at the screen gives an impression of engagement and attentiveness.
This way, you can make your virtual interactions more personal and impactful, even when you're miles apart.
It makes the people on the other end feel that you're paying attention and are interested in what they're saying.
Time awareness
Be mindful of time zones
When scheduling video calls with participants from different regions, be mindful of time zones.
This consideration demonstrates respect for others' schedules and ensures that all attendees can join at a convenient hour.
Using online tools like world clocks can help avoid confusion when planning international meetings.