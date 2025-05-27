Home decor goals: Renew your space with vintage art deco
What's the story
Emerging in the early 20th century, vintage art deco is a bold design style defined by rich colors, luxurious materials, and bold geometric patterns.
It adds a touch of classic elegance to modern spaces and is a unique blend of history and modernity.
Incorporate vintage art deco elements into your home/office and you have a sophisticated yet timeless environment.
Here's how to do that.
Geometric designs
Incorporating geometric patterns
Geometric patterns are a hallmark of art deco design.
These patterns can easily be introduced through wallpaper, rugs, or upholstery. They bring visual interest and depth to any room.
Opt for bold lines and symmetrical shapes that reflect the essence of the era.
Using geometric designs in moderation ensures they enhance rather than overwhelm the space.
Color selection
Choosing rich color palettes
Art deco is also characterized by the use of rich colors such as deep greens, blues, golds, and silvers.
Use these colors on walls or as accents through furniture pieces and decorative items.
A well-chosen color palette will evoke the opulence associated with vintage art deco yet will retain modern sensibility.
Material choices
Selecting luxurious materials
To get the true art deco feel, you need to work with materials like marble, glass, chrome, and polished wood.
These should be included through your choice of furniture or decorative accessories like mirrors and light fixtures.
Luxurious materials not only add texture but also bring a level of sophistication to any space. They make it stand out with elegance and style.
Furniture selection
Integrating vintage furniture pieces
Incorporating vintage furniture pieces is key to capturing the true essence of art deco design.
Look for items with sleek lines and elegant finishes that capture the aesthetic values of the period.
Mixing these pieces with contemporary ones can create a balanced look that feels both nostalgic and fresh.
Lighting choices
Adding statement lighting fixtures
Lighting can make or break an art deco-inspired space.
Opt for statement lighting fixtures like chandeliers or sconces in glass or metal, with intricate detailing that was typical of the era's craftsmanship.
The right lighting will not just illuminate but also accentuate other design elements in your room.