How to enable auto-updates for smartphone apps
What's the story
Keeping smartphone apps updated is essential for optimal performance and security. Automatic updates can save users from the hassle of manually checking for updates. By enabling automatic app updates, users can ensure that their applications are always running the latest version with the newest features and security patches. Here's how you can enable automatic updates on different platforms, making sure your apps are always up to date.
Android settings
Enabling updates on Android devices
To enable automatic app updates on Android devices, open the Google Play Store.
Tap on your profile icon at the top right corner, then select Settings.
Under Network preferences, tap Auto-update apps. Choose either Over any network or Over Wi-Fi only to set your preference.
This way, all installed apps will update automatically, as per your selection.
iOS configuration
Automatic updates for iOS users
For iOS users, automatic app updates are easy to enable.
Go to Settings and scroll down to App Store.
Under Automatic Downloads, toggle on App Updates.
This setting ensures that all apps installed from the App Store are updated automatically when new versions are available, without needing any manual intervention.
Windows update process
Managing updates on Windows devices
On Windows devices, managing app updates is done through the Microsoft Store.
Open the Microsoft Store on your device and click on the three-dot menu at the top-right corner.
Select Settings and enable Update apps automatically.
This way, all store apps will be updated automatically, keeping them secure and functional.
General advice
Tips for keeping apps updated across platforms
While enabling automatic updates is important, it's also important to keep an eye on your device's storage space and data usage.
Automatic updates can take a lot of space over time, so you may want to delete unused apps or clear cache from time to time.
Also, check periodically if any critical updates require your attention or manual intervention.