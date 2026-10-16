5 tasty ways to use watermelon rinds
What's the story
Often overlooked, watermelon rinds are a versatile ingredient that can be transformed into delightful dishes. While most of us discard the rind, it actually holds nutritional value and can be used in a variety of culinary creations. From savory to sweet, watermelon rinds can be incorporated into meals that surprise and satisfy your taste buds. Here are five dishes that highlight the potential of this often-neglected part of the fruit.
Dish 1
Pickled watermelon rind delight
Pickling is an excellent way to preserve watermelon rinds while adding a tangy twist.
Simply cut the rinds into small strips and immerse them in a mixture of vinegar, sugar, salt, and spices, like cinnamon or cloves.
Let them sit for a few days in the refrigerator before serving as a crunchy side dish or topping for sandwiches.
Dish 2
Stir-fried watermelon rind stir-fry
Stir-frying is another quick way to use watermelon rinds.
Slice the rind into thin strips and saute with garlic, ginger, soy sauce, and vegetables like bell peppers or carrots.
This dish makes for a refreshing change from regular stir-fries and adds an interesting texture to your meal.
Dish 3
Watermelon rind jam
Making jam out of watermelon rinds is an innovative way to use this part of the fruit.
Cook the rind with sugar, lemon juice, and pectin until it reaches a jam-like consistency.
The result is a sweet spread that goes well with toast or pancakes, giving you a unique flavor profile.
Dish 4
Watermelon rind curry
For those who love exploring flavors in curries, *watermelon rind curry* is worth trying.
Dice the rind into small cubes, and cook them with coconut milk, turmeric powder, cumin seeds, and other spices of your choice.
This hearty curry pairs well with rice or flatbreads.
Dish 5
Candied watermelon rind treats
Candied watermelon rinds make for an interesting sweet treat.
Boil the rinds in sugar syrup until they become translucent.
Once cooled, you can enjoy them as candies or use them as garnishes on desserts, like cakes or ice creams, for added texture and flavor contrast.