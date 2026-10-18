Word of the Day: Aegis
What's the story
"Aegis" is a noun that means protection, support, or guidance provided by a person, group, or organization. It is often used when someone or something operates under another's care or authority. Let's explore its origin, synonyms, and usage to understand the word better.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Aegis" comes from the Greek word aigis, which referred to a protective shield associated with the gods Zeus and Athena.
Over time, the word came to represent protection, support, or sponsorship.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'aegis'
Words related to "aegis" include protection, shelter, support, patronage, and safeguard.
"Patronage" suggests support from a person or organization, while "safeguard" refers to something that provides protection.
Sentence
Sentence usage
See how "aegis" is used in these examples:
"The research project was conducted under the aegis of the university."
"The charity works under the aegis of an international organization."
"The new initiative was launched under the aegis of the local government."
Writing
Why use the word
"Aegis" is useful when describing protection or support provided by an organization or authority.
It is often found in formal writing, especially when discussing projects, institutions, or initiatives carried out with someone's backing.