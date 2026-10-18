Word of the Day: Agaze
What's the story
"Agaze" is an adjective that means filled with amazement or wonder. It describes someone who is staring in surprise at something unexpected or impressive. Imagine seeing a breathtaking view for the first time and standing there with your eyes wide open, that is being "agaze."
Origin
Origin of the word
"Agaze" comes from the older English word "gaze," meaning to look steadily at something.
The prefix "a-" gives it the sense of being in a particular state, making "agaze" describe someone looking with wonder or surprise.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'agaze'
Words with similar meanings include astonished, amazed, fascinated, spellbound, and wide-eyed.
"Spellbound" suggests being completely captivated, while "astonished" emphasizes strong surprise.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Here are a few examples of "agaze" in sentences:
"The children stood agaze at the colourful fireworks."
"She sat agaze, admiring the mountain view. "
"The visitors were left agaze by the artist's incredible performance."
Writing
Why use the word
"Agaze" can make a description more vivid by showing how someone reacts to something amazing.
It is useful in stories and everyday writing when you want to describe a look of wonder or surprise without using the same familiar words again.