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Word of the Day: Castigate
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Word of the Day: Castigate

By Simran Jeet
Oct 11, 2026
03:01 pm
What's the story

"Castigate" is a verb that means to criticize or reprimand someone severely for their actions. It is used when a person expresses strong disapproval of someone's behavior or mistakes. Let us explore the word's origin, synonyms, and usage to understand it better.

Origin 

Origin of the word

"Castigate" comes from the Latin word castigare, meaning "to correct" or "to punish."

It entered English in the 17th century and came to describe severe criticism intended to correct someone's behavior.

Synonyms 

Synonyms for 'castigate'

Related words include reprimand, rebuke, chastise, condemn, and berate.

"Reprimand" usually refers to an official expression of disapproval, while "berate" suggests scolding someone angrily and at length.

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Sentence 

Sentence usage

See how "castigate" fits into different contexts:

"The teacher castigated the students for damaging school property."

"The manager was castigated for making an unfair decision."

"Critics castigated the company over its misleading advertisements."

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Writing

Why use the word

"Castigate" is often used in serious situations where someone faces strong criticism for their actions.

It may appear in news reports about public figures, workplace disputes, or controversies involving poor decisions.

The word conveys a level of disapproval that goes beyond simply pointing out a mistake.

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