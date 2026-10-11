Word of the Day: Castigate
What's the story
"Castigate" is a verb that means to criticize or reprimand someone severely for their actions. It is used when a person expresses strong disapproval of someone's behavior or mistakes. Let us explore the word's origin, synonyms, and usage to understand it better.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Castigate" comes from the Latin word castigare, meaning "to correct" or "to punish."
It entered English in the 17th century and came to describe severe criticism intended to correct someone's behavior.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'castigate'
Related words include reprimand, rebuke, chastise, condemn, and berate.
"Reprimand" usually refers to an official expression of disapproval, while "berate" suggests scolding someone angrily and at length.
Sentence
Sentence usage
See how "castigate" fits into different contexts:
"The teacher castigated the students for damaging school property."
"The manager was castigated for making an unfair decision."
"Critics castigated the company over its misleading advertisements."
Writing
Why use the word
"Castigate" is often used in serious situations where someone faces strong criticism for their actions.
It may appear in news reports about public figures, workplace disputes, or controversies involving poor decisions.
The word conveys a level of disapproval that goes beyond simply pointing out a mistake.