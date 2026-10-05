Word of the Day: Catharsis
What's the story
"Catharsis" is a noun that refers to the release of strong or pent-up emotions, often bringing a sense of relief afterward. It can happen through talking, writing, art, or other forms of emotional expression. It is the feeling of finally letting something out after holding it in for a long time.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Catharsis" comes from the Greek katharsis, meaning "cleansing" or "purification."
The word was originally used in relation to the purging of emotions and later became associated with emotional release through art, drama, and personal expression.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'catharsis'
Words related to "catharsis" include release, relief, purification, discharge, expression, and emotional release.
"Release" is the simplest alternative, while "purification" reflects the word's original Greek sense of cleansing or purging.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how "catharsis" can be used in context:
"Writing in her journal became a form of catharsis after a difficult week."
"The emotional film provided a catharsis for many viewers."
"Talking openly about his experience gave him a sense of catharsis."
A closer look
Why use the word
"Catharsis" describes the emotional relief that can come from expressing feelings that have been held inside.
A heartfelt conversation, a moving piece of music, or even writing down difficult thoughts can provide this release, leaving a person feeling lighter or more at peace.