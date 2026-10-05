Word of the Day: Charade
What's the story
"Charade" is a noun that refers to an act or situation in which someone pretends to be something they are not, usually to deceive others. It can also describe a game in which players act out words or phrases without speaking. Let us uncover this word and see how it is used.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Charade" comes from the French word charade, which originally referred to a type of word puzzle.
It entered English in the 18th century.
Over time, the word also developed its modern figurative meaning of a deceptive show or pretense.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'charade'
Words related to "charade" include pretense, deception, act, facade, sham, ruse, and masquerade.
"Pretense" is a close alternative when someone pretends something is true, while "sham" more strongly suggests that something is false or deliberately misleading.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's put "charade" into context:
"Their friendly relationship was nothing more than a charade."
"He quickly realized that the apology was a charade."
"The meeting turned into a charade when no one took the discussion seriously."
A closer look
Why use the word
"Charade" often suggests that someone is putting on a performance to hide the truth.
Unlike a simple mistake or misunderstanding, a "charade" usually involves deliberate pretense.
The word can also be used literally for the popular guessing game in which players communicate words or phrases through gestures.