Word of the Day: Cogent
What's the story
"Cogent" describes an argument or explanation that is clear, logical, and convincing. It is used when an idea is supported by strong reasons or evidence. A well-presented point that makes people stop, think, and reconsider their views can be called "cogent."
Origin
Origin of the word
"Cogent" comes from the Latin word cogere, meaning "to drive together" or "to compel."
It entered English in the 17th century and developed the sense of something that convinces through sound reasoning.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'cogent'
"Cogent" is closely related to words such as convincing, compelling, logical, and persuasive.
For instance, a persuasive argument aims to influence people, while a logical one follows clear reasoning.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Here are a few examples of "cogent" in use:
"She presented a cogent argument for changing the school policy."
"His explanation was cogent enough to convince the entire team."
"The report offers cogent reasons for protecting local wildlife."
Writing
Why use the word
A "cogent" explanation helps people see why an idea deserves consideration.
For example, when proposing a new rule, giving clear reasons and relevant evidence can make others more willing to agree.
The word is especially useful when describing arguments, reports, or explanations that are strong because they make sense.