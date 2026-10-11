Word of the Day: Debacle
What's the story
"Debacle" is a noun that describes a sudden and embarrassing failure, often involving confusion, chaos, or serious consequences. It is used when a plan, event, or situation goes badly wrong. Think of a much-anticipated event that turns into a complete mess; that is a "debacle."
Origin
Origin of the word
"Debacle" comes from the French word debacle, which originally referred to the breaking up of ice in a river.
It entered English in the 19th century and later came to describe a sudden collapse, disaster, or complete failure.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'debacle'
Words related to "debacle" include fiasco, disaster, fiasco, catastrophe, collapse, failure, and fiasco.
"Fiasco" is a close alternative, especially when an event or attempt ends in an embarrassing failure, while "catastrophe" often suggests more serious damage or consequences.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's put "debacle" into context:
"The poorly organized concert turned into a public debacle."
"The team's unexpected defeat was a major debacle for its coach."
"What began as a simple office meeting became a debacle when everyone started arguing."
Writing
Why use the word
"Debacle" is often used to describe failures that become difficult to control or leave people embarrassed.
It appears frequently in news reports, workplace discussions, politics, and sports.
Unlike an ordinary mistake, a "debacle" usually involves a situation going seriously wrong, often in a way that attracts public attention or criticism.