Word of the Day: Dogmatic
What's the story
"Dogmatic" describes someone who strongly believes their opinions are correct and refuses to consider other viewpoints. It is often used for people who treat their beliefs as unquestionable facts. Let us learn more about this word.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Dogmatic" comes from the Greek word dogma, meaning "opinion" or "belief."
The word entered English through Latin and came to describe beliefs or opinions presented as certain and not open to debate.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'dogmatic'
Words related to "dogmatic" include rigid, opinionated, inflexible, authoritarian, and assertive.
However, "assertive" can be positive, describing someone who expresses their views confidently, while "dogmatic" usually suggests an unwillingness to consider other opinions.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Here is how "dogmatic" can be used in everyday contexts:
"His dogmatic attitude made it difficult to reach a compromise."
"The teacher encouraged students to question ideas instead of being dogmatic."
"She remained dogmatic about her approach despite repeated feedback."
Writing
Why use the word
The word "dogmatic" is useful when describing someone who refuses to consider other viewpoints.
It helps explain why certain discussions become difficult or why people resist new ideas.