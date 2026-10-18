Word of the Day: Feign
What's the story
"Feign" is a verb that means to pretend to feel something or to show an emotion that is not genuine. It is often used when someone hides their true feelings or acts as if something is different from reality. Pretending to be busy to avoid a task is one example of "feigning."
Origin
Origin of the word
"Feign" comes from the Old French word feindre, meaning "to pretend" or "to invent."
It entered English through French and has long been used to describe pretending or giving a false impression.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'feign'
Words similar to "feign" include pretend, fake, simulate, imitate, and fabricate.
"Pretend" is common in everyday speech, while "simulate" often means copying a feeling, action, or condition.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Here are a few examples of "feign" in action:
"He tried to feign surprise when he saw the birthday cake."
"She feigned illness to avoid attending the meeting."'
"The actor had to feign fear during the scene."
Writing
Why use the word
"Feign" is useful when describing someone who pretends to feel or experience something they do not.
It is a more precise alternative to "pretend" in formal writing and helps explain when a person's outward behavior does not match their true feelings.