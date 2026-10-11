Loading...
Home / News / Lifestyle News / Word of the Day: Fluke
Word of the Day: Fluke
Use this word

Word of the Day: Fluke

By Simran Jeet
Oct 11, 2026
02:42 pm
What's the story

A "fluke" is something that happens by chance rather than through planning or skill. It often describes an unexpected success or a lucky outcome. Ever won a game with a shot you did not mean to make? You might call that a "fluke!""

Origin 

Origin of the word

The origin of "fluke" in the sense of a lucky or unlikely occurrence is uncertain.

The word became popular in the 19th century and is commonly used to describe an accidental success or an unexpected result.

Synonyms 

Synonyms for 'fluke'

Synonyms for "fluke" include coincidence, chance, accident, windfall, and stroke of luck.

While a "coincidence" refers to events occurring together unexpectedly, a "stroke of luck" highlights a fortunate outcome that happens by chance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sentence 

Sentence usage

Here are a few examples of "fluke" in everyday sentences:

"Their victory was no fluke, they had trained hard for months."

"I guessed the correct answer, but it was just a fluke."

"Scoring a goal from that distance was a complete fluke."

ADVERTISEMENT

Writing

Why use the word

A "fluke" is often used when something goes well unexpectedly, but it can also describe an unusual accident.

The word may suggest that success was not entirely earned through skill or preparation.

However, one lucky result does not mean a person lacks talent, it simply means chance played a part.

ADVERTISEMENT