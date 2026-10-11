Word of the Day: Fluke
What's the story
A "fluke" is something that happens by chance rather than through planning or skill. It often describes an unexpected success or a lucky outcome. Ever won a game with a shot you did not mean to make? You might call that a "fluke!""
Origin
Origin of the word
The origin of "fluke" in the sense of a lucky or unlikely occurrence is uncertain.
The word became popular in the 19th century and is commonly used to describe an accidental success or an unexpected result.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'fluke'
Synonyms for "fluke" include coincidence, chance, accident, windfall, and stroke of luck.
While a "coincidence" refers to events occurring together unexpectedly, a "stroke of luck" highlights a fortunate outcome that happens by chance.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Here are a few examples of "fluke" in everyday sentences:
"Their victory was no fluke, they had trained hard for months."
"I guessed the correct answer, but it was just a fluke."
"Scoring a goal from that distance was a complete fluke."
Writing
Why use the word
A "fluke" is often used when something goes well unexpectedly, but it can also describe an unusual accident.
The word may suggest that success was not entirely earned through skill or preparation.
However, one lucky result does not mean a person lacks talent, it simply means chance played a part.