Word of the Day: Grumble
What's the story
"Grumble" means to complain in a low, unhappy voice, usually because of annoyance or dissatisfaction. It can also refer to a complaint or a low, rumbling sound. From muttering about a long queue to expressing frustration over extra work, "grumbling" is a familiar part of everyday life.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Grumble" is believed to have developed from older words associated with making low, rumbling sounds.
It appeared in Middle English and has long been used to describe both quiet complaints and deep, indistinct noises.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'grumble'
Words related to "grumble" include complain, mutter, murmur, moan, gripe, protest, and grouse.
"Mutter" emphasizes speaking in a low or unclear voice, while "gripe" usually refers to expressing dissatisfaction about something.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Here are a few sentences featuring "grumble":
"He began to grumble about the long wait at the station."
"Employees continued to grumble about the sudden change in schedule."
"You could hear the old engine grumble as the car started."
Writing
Why use the word
"Grumble" often suggests mild irritation rather than an intense outburst of anger.
People may "grumble" about everyday inconveniences, such as bad weather, extra work, or delayed plans.
Interestingly, the word can also describe low, rumbling sounds, making it useful for talking about both human complaints and noises.