Word of the Day: Illustrious
What's the story
"Illustrious" is an adjective used to describe someone who is highly respected, admired, or well-known because of their achievements. It can also describe a distinguished career, history, or reputation. Let us discover more about this word and how it can be used.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Illustrious" comes from the Latin word illustris, meaning "bright," "clear," or "famous."
It entered English through Old French and was used to describe people who were distinguished or renowned for their achievements.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's put "illustrious" into context:
"She had an illustrious career spanning several decades."
"The university has an illustrious history of academic achievement."
"He comes from an illustrious family of artists.
A closer look
Why use the word
"Illustrious" carries a strong sense of admiration and recognition.
It is generally used for people, careers, families, institutions, or histories that have earned distinction through notable achievements.
Unlike the simple word "famous," it often suggests that someone or something is respected as well as widely known.