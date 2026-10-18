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Word of the Day: Jibe
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Word of the Day: Jibe

By Simran Jeet
Oct 18, 2026
05:54 pm
What's the story

"Jibe" can mean to agree with or match something, but it is also used as a noun or verb for a mocking remark. The meaning depends on the context. For example, if someone's explanation does not match the facts, it does not "jibe" with the evidence.

Origin 

Origin of the word

The origin of "jibe" is unclear.

Over time, the word came to be used for situations where ideas, statements, or facts agree with one another.

Synonyms

Synonyms for 'jibe'

Words similar to "jibe" include match, agree, correspond, align, and fit when it means to be consistent.

For its mocking sense, related words include taunt, jab, and sneer.

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Sentence 

Sentence usage

Let's look at "jibe" in a few sentences:

"His story does not jibe with what the witnesses reported."

"The new schedule should jibe with everyone's availability."

"She made a jibe about his untidy desk."

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Writing

Why use the word

"Jibe" is useful when you want to say that facts or ideas agree with each other.

It can also describe a mocking comment in casual conversation.

The meaning becomes clear from the sentence, so context is important when using this word.

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