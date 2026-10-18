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Word of the Day: Lapse
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Word of the Day: Lapse

By Simran Jeet
Oct 18, 2026
05:37 pm
What's the story

"Lapse" refers to a temporary failure, mistake, or period when something stops or is forgotten. It can also describe a decline in attention or a break in a routine. Forgetting an important deadline or briefly losing concentration during a task can be described as a "lapse."

Origin

Origin of the word

"Lapse" comes from the Latin word lapsus, meaning "a slip" or "a fall."

It entered English in the 16th century and gradually came to describe mistakes, interruptions, or a decline from a previous state.

Synonyms 

Synonyms for 'lapse'

Words related to "lapse" include slip, error, oversight, break, and failure.

An "oversight" usually involves forgetting or missing something, while a "slip" often refers to a brief mistake.

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Sentence 

Sentence usage

Let's see how "lapse" works in different sentences:

"A momentary lapse in concentration caused him to miss the instruction."

"She apologized for her lapse in judgment."

"There was a lapse of several months between the two meetings."

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Writing

Why use the word

"Lapse" is useful for describing a brief mistake, forgotten responsibility, or interruption without suggesting a complete failure.

It appears in everyday conversations as well as formal writing, especially when discussing concentration, judgment, habits, or periods of inactivity.

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