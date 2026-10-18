Word of the Day: Lapse
What's the story
"Lapse" refers to a temporary failure, mistake, or period when something stops or is forgotten. It can also describe a decline in attention or a break in a routine. Forgetting an important deadline or briefly losing concentration during a task can be described as a "lapse."
Origin
Origin of the word
"Lapse" comes from the Latin word lapsus, meaning "a slip" or "a fall."
It entered English in the 16th century and gradually came to describe mistakes, interruptions, or a decline from a previous state.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'lapse'
Words related to "lapse" include slip, error, oversight, break, and failure.
An "oversight" usually involves forgetting or missing something, while a "slip" often refers to a brief mistake.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how "lapse" works in different sentences:
"A momentary lapse in concentration caused him to miss the instruction."
"She apologized for her lapse in judgment."
"There was a lapse of several months between the two meetings."
Writing
Why use the word
"Lapse" is useful for describing a brief mistake, forgotten responsibility, or interruption without suggesting a complete failure.
It appears in everyday conversations as well as formal writing, especially when discussing concentration, judgment, habits, or periods of inactivity.