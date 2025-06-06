Word of the Day: Modest
What's the story
Modest is an adjective used to describe someone who is humble and does not brag about their abilities or achievements.
It can also mean something that is simple, small in amount, or not too showy.
Let's learn more about this word and how to use it.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "modest" comes from the Latin word modestus, which means "keeping within measure" or "moderate."
It entered English in the 1500s and was used to describe people who showed self-control and didn't boast.
Over time, modest also came to describe things that are simple, not too large, or not meant to attract attention.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'modest'
Some common synonyms for "modest" include: humble, simple, unassuming, reserved, mild, decent, and moderate.
These words describe people or things that are not flashy, proud, or extreme.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"She stayed 'modest' despite winning the big award."
"They live in a 'modest' home, but it's warm and cozy."
"He gave a 'modest' reply, downplaying his hard work."
Writing
Why use the word
Using "modest" helps you describe people who are polite and don't show off, or things that are small, simple, and not too fancy.
It's a great word when talking about humility, basic living, or not drawing too much attention.
Whether you're writing about personality or lifestyle, modest adds a calm and respectful tone.