Word of the Day: Novelty
What's the story
"Novelty" is a noun that refers to the quality of being new, unusual, or different from what is familiar. It can also describe something new or unusual that attracts interest simply because it is different. Let us learn more about this word and discover how it is used.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Novelty" comes from the Latin novus, meaning "new."
It entered English through the Old French word novelte, referring to something new or unfamiliar.
The word has been used in English since the 15th century.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'novelty'
Words related to "novelty" include newness, originality, freshness, innovation, uniqueness, and unfamiliarity.
"Newness" is the closest general alternative, while "originality" emphasizes the quality of being fresh, creative, or unlike anything seen before.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's put "novelty" into context:
"The novelty of working from home soon wore off."
"The new gadget attracted customers because of its novelty."
"For visitors, riding the traditional train was a novelty."
Writing
Why use the word
"Novelty" can describe both the quality of being new and the appeal that something gains from being unusual or unfamiliar.
It is often used when discussing experiences, products, ideas, or trends.
The word can also suggest that people's excitement may fade once something that seemed new becomes familiar.