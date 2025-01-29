Word of the Day: Omnipotent
What's the story
The word "omnipotent" is an adjective that refers to having unlimited power and authority.
It is often used to describe a being or force that can do anything without constraint.
While traditionally used in a theological or philosophical context, it can also be applied figuratively to describe someone with extraordinary control or influence in a specific domain.
Origins
Origin of the word
"Omnipotent" comes from the Latin word omnipotens, which is a combination of omni, meaning "all," and potens, meaning "powerful."
The term has been used in religious contexts for centuries, particularly in reference to a deity who is believed to possess all-encompassing power.
Over time, the term has expanded into general usage, often to describe a person, authority, or entity that holds supreme power.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'omnipotent'
Synonyms for "omnipotent" include all-powerful, invincible, supreme, almighty, and unconquerable.
These words convey a similar sense of boundless power or control, though each carries its own nuance.
For example, almighty often carries a divine or religious connotation, while invincible can refer to someone or something unbeatable or unconquerable in a more general sense.
Usage
Sentence usage
Here's how "omnipotent" can be used in sentences:
"The 'omnipotent' ruler commanded the loyalty of his people, as they believed him to have the power to shape their destinies."
"The 'omnipotent' force of nature during the storm left the town in awe of its immense power."
Literature
Why use the word
Using the word "omnipotent" adds depth to your language, especially when discussing figures or forces with immense power.
It conveys a sense of absolute control and can evoke both awe and fear.
Whether in literature, discussions about leadership, or philosophical debates, using "omnipotent" helps articulate the concept of boundless power in a vivid, impactful way.