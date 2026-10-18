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Word of the Day: Ruckus
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Word of the Day: Ruckus

By Simran Jeet
Oct 18, 2026
05:43 pm
What's the story

"Ruckus" is a noun that refers to a noisy disturbance, commotion, or uproar. It is often used when people make a lot of noise or create confusion in a place. A classroom buzzing with arguments or a crowd reacting loudly to an unexpected announcement can cause a "ruckus."

Origin 

Origin of the word

The exact origin of "ruckus" is uncertain.

It appeared in American English in the 19th century and has since been used to describe noisy arguments, disturbances, and general commotion.

Synonyms

Synonyms for 'ruckus'

Similar words include commotion, uproar, disturbance, din, and hubbub.

"Uproar" often suggests a strong public reaction, while "hubbub" describes a mixture of loud voices and background noise.

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Sentence 

Sentence usage

Here are some ways to use "ruckus" in a sentence:

"The children created a ruckus while waiting for the school bus."

"A loud ruckus outside the building interrupted the meeting."

"The unexpected announcement caused a ruckus among the fans."

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Writing

Why use the word

"Ruckus" is a lively way to describe a noisy disturbance or a situation filled with confusion.

It works well in casual conversations and storytelling when words like "noise" or "argument" do not fully capture the commotion.

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