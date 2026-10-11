Word of the Day: Squabble
What's the story
"Squabble" means to argue or disagree over something, often about a minor issue. It usually refers to short, noisy arguments rather than serious conflicts. From siblings fighting over the television remote to friends disagreeing about where to eat, "squabbles" are common in everyday life.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Squabble" appeared in English in the 16th century.
Its exact origin is uncertain, but it has long been used to describe noisy quarrels and petty disagreements.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'squabble'
Similar words include quarrel, bicker, argue, wrangle, and dispute.
"Bicker" often refers to repeated arguments over small matters, while "dispute" can describe a more serious disagreement.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Here are some examples of "squabble" in sentences:
"The siblings began to squabble over who would get the last cookie."
"The team members squabbled about whose turn it was to present."
"Neighbors often squabble over parking spaces."
Writing
Why use the word
"Squabble" is useful when describing arguments over small or unimportant matters.
It conveys a sense of petty disagreement without suggesting a serious conflict.
Using this word can make everyday quarrels sound more precise and help distinguish them from major disputes.