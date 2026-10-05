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Word of the Day: Suave
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Word of the Day: Suave

By Simran Jeet
Oct 05, 2026
04:30 pm
What's the story

"Suave" is an adjective used to describe someone who is confident, polished, and charming, especially in a smooth or sophisticated way. It can also describe a person's manner, speech, or appearance. Let us discover more about this word and how it fits into everyday language.

Origin

Origin of the word

"Suave" comes from the Latin word suavis, meaning "sweet," "pleasant," or "agreeable."

It entered English in the 17th century through French, where "suave" was used to describe something pleasant or agreeable.

Synonyms

Synonyms for 'suave'

Words related to "suave" include sophisticated, polished, charming, smooth, urbane, debonair, and refined.

Among these, "sophisticated" emphasizes elegance and worldly experience, while "debonair" often describes someone who is stylish, confident, and charming.

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Sentence 

Sentence usage

Here's how "suave" can be used in sentences:

"His suave manner made a strong impression at the event."

"The actor looked suave in his tailored suit."

"She admired his suave and confident approach."

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Writing

Why use the word

"Suave" often conveys a combination of confidence, charm, and sophistication.

It is commonly used to describe people who appear effortlessly polished in their appearance, speech, or behavior.

The word can also carry a slightly playful tone when someone is trying to appear particularly charming or sophisticated.

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