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Word of the Day: Unassuming
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Word of the Day: Unassuming

By Simran Jeet
Oct 05, 2026
05:09 pm
What's the story

"Unassuming" is an adjective used to describe someone who is modest and does not try to attract attention or make themselves seem important. It can also describe something simple and understated in appearance. Let us take a closer look at this word and its meaning.

Origin 

Origin of the word

"Unassuming" is formed from the word "assuming," meaning confident or inclined to take things for granted, with the prefix "un-," meaning "not."

It began appearing in English in the 19th century.

Synonyms 

Synonyms for 'unassuming'

Words related to "unassuming" include modest, humble, reserved, unpretentious, understated, self-effacing, and low-key.

Among these, "unpretentious" is particularly close in meaning, while "humble" often emphasizes a lack of pride in one's abilities or achievements.

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Sentence 

Sentence usage

Let's see "unassuming" in context:

"Despite his success, he remained quiet and unassuming."

"The restaurant has an unassuming exterior but serves excellent food."

"She has an unassuming personality that makes people feel comfortable."

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A closer look

Why use the word

"Unassuming" generally conveys a positive sense of modesty and simplicity.

It is often used to praise people who do not boast about their achievements or seek attention.

The word can also describe places, objects, or appearances that seem ordinary or understated at first but may have qualities that make them surprisingly impressive.

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