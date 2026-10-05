Word of the Day: Unassuming
What's the story
"Unassuming" is an adjective used to describe someone who is modest and does not try to attract attention or make themselves seem important. It can also describe something simple and understated in appearance. Let us take a closer look at this word and its meaning.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Unassuming" is formed from the word "assuming," meaning confident or inclined to take things for granted, with the prefix "un-," meaning "not."
It began appearing in English in the 19th century.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'unassuming'
Words related to "unassuming" include modest, humble, reserved, unpretentious, understated, self-effacing, and low-key.
Among these, "unpretentious" is particularly close in meaning, while "humble" often emphasizes a lack of pride in one's abilities or achievements.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see "unassuming" in context:
"Despite his success, he remained quiet and unassuming."
"The restaurant has an unassuming exterior but serves excellent food."
"She has an unassuming personality that makes people feel comfortable."
A closer look
Why use the word
"Unassuming" generally conveys a positive sense of modesty and simplicity.
It is often used to praise people who do not boast about their achievements or seek attention.
The word can also describe places, objects, or appearances that seem ordinary or understated at first but may have qualities that make them surprisingly impressive.