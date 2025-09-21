Word of the Day: Venerate

"Venerate" (verb) means to show deep respect, admiration, or reverence for someone or something. It's used when honoring someone's achievements, wisdom, or moral character. To "venerate" is to treat someone or something with great esteem and appreciation.

Origin Origin of the word The word "venerate" comes from the Latin word venerari, which means "to worship or revere." It entered English in the 16th century, primarily in religious or formal contexts. Today, it's used more broadly to describe respect or admiration for people, traditions, or ideas.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'venerate' Words often used instead of "venerate" include honor, respect, revere, admire, worship, esteem, and exalt. Each of these conveys a sense of looking up to someone or treating something with high regard.

Usage Sentence usage Here's how "venerate" can appear in different contexts: "Many cultures 'venerate' their ancestors through rituals and traditions." "She 'venerated' her teacher for his wisdom and guidance." "The monument is 'venerated' as a symbol of national pride."