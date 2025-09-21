LOADING...
Word of the Day: Venerate
Word of the Day: Venerate

By Simran Jeet
Sep 21, 2025
05:49 pm
"Venerate" (verb) means to show deep respect, admiration, or reverence for someone or something. It's used when honoring someone's achievements, wisdom, or moral character. To "venerate" is to treat someone or something with great esteem and appreciation.

Origin of the word

The word "venerate" comes from the Latin word venerari, which means "to worship or revere." It entered English in the 16th century, primarily in religious or formal contexts. Today, it's used more broadly to describe respect or admiration for people, traditions, or ideas.

Synonyms for 'venerate'

Words often used instead of "venerate" include honor, respect, revere, admire, worship, esteem, and exalt. Each of these conveys a sense of looking up to someone or treating something with high regard.

Sentence usage

Here's how "venerate" can appear in different contexts: "Many cultures 'venerate' their ancestors through rituals and traditions." "She 'venerated' her teacher for his wisdom and guidance." "The monument is 'venerated' as a symbol of national pride."

Why use the word

Using "venerate" adds weight when describing respect, admiration, or reverence. It enriches writing about traditions, achievements, or people who inspire awe. Whether in essays, speeches, or stories, "venerate" emphasizes deep honor and admiration.