Word of the Day: Whiff
What's the story
"Whiff" is a noun that means a slight smell or a brief trace of something carried through the air. It can also refer to a small hint or suggestion of something. Catching a "whiff" of freshly baked bread as you walk past a bakery is a familiar example.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "whiff" dates back to the 16th century.
Its sound is thought to imitate a gentle puff of air, which may explain its use for a brief breath of air or a faint smell.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'whiff'
Depending on the context, similar words include scent, hint, trace, waft, and puff.
"Scent" refers to a smell, while "waft" describes something, such as a fragrance, drifting gently through the air.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Here are a few sentences that show how "whiff" is used:
"A whiff of fresh coffee filled the kitchen."
"She caught a whiff of perfume as someone walked past."
"There was a whiff of excitement in the room before the announcement."
Writing
Why use the word
"Whiff" is useful when describing a faint smell or a brief hint of something.
It makes descriptions more vivid without suggesting a strong or lasting presence, whether you are writing about a fragrance, a mood, or a feeling in the air.