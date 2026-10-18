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Word of the Day: Whiff
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Word of the Day: Whiff

By Simran Jeet
Oct 18, 2026
06:15 pm
What's the story

"Whiff" is a noun that means a slight smell or a brief trace of something carried through the air. It can also refer to a small hint or suggestion of something. Catching a "whiff" of freshly baked bread as you walk past a bakery is a familiar example.

Origin 

Origin of the word

The word "whiff" dates back to the 16th century.

Its sound is thought to imitate a gentle puff of air, which may explain its use for a brief breath of air or a faint smell.

Synonyms 

Synonyms for 'whiff'

Depending on the context, similar words include scent, hint, trace, waft, and puff.

"Scent" refers to a smell, while "waft" describes something, such as a fragrance, drifting gently through the air.

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Sentence 

Sentence usage

Here are a few sentences that show how "whiff" is used:

"A whiff of fresh coffee filled the kitchen."

"She caught a whiff of perfume as someone walked past."

"There was a whiff of excitement in the room before the announcement."

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Writing

Why use the word

"Whiff" is useful when describing a faint smell or a brief hint of something.

It makes descriptions more vivid without suggesting a strong or lasting presence, whether you are writing about a fragrance, a mood, or a feeling in the air.

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