Make street-style bread pakoras at home
What's the story
Bread pakora is a popular Indian snack loved for its crispy coating and flavorful filling. You can easily recreate the street-style version at home with simple ingredients. From the classic potato filling to paneer and cheese variations, there are plenty of ways to enjoy this crispy snack. Serve them hot with chutneys for a delicious homemade treat.
#1
Classic potato filling delight
The classic potato filling is a favorite for street-style bread pakoras.
Mash boiled potatoes and mix them with spices like cumin, coriander, and chili powder.
Spread the mixture between bread slices before dipping them in the pakora batter.
Deep-fry until golden and crisp. Serve hot with green chutney and tamarind sauce.
#2
Paneer stuffed variation
Paneer makes a rich and flavorful filling for bread pakoras.
Crumble paneer and mix it with spices like garam masala and turmeric.
Spread the mixture between bread slices before coating them in batter.
Deep fry until golden brown. Serve with chutney for a tasty homemade snack.
#3
Spinach and cheese fusion
Spinach and cheese add a delicious twist to classic bread pakoras.
Mix blanched spinach with grated cheese and a few spices. Spread the filling between bread slices and dip them in the pakora batter.
Deep fry until crisp and golden. Enjoy them hot with your favorite chutney.
#4
Tips for perfect homemade bread pakoras
To make perfect homemade bread pakoras, use fresh bread slices cut into triangles or rectangles as per your preference.
Prepare a smooth batter using gram flour (besan), rice flour for extra crispiness, and spices like ajwain (carom seeds), turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt to taste.
Deep-fry on medium heat until golden brown. This ensures even cooking without burning them quickly.