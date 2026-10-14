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You must visit these scenic spots in the Faroe Islands
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You must visit these scenic spots in the Faroe Islands

By Simran Jeet
Oct 14, 2026
03:43 pm
What's the story

The Faroe Islands, a group of 18 volcanic islands between Iceland and Norway, are famous for their dramatic landscapes and rich cultural heritage. While most tourists flock to the popular sites, there are a number of hidden gems waiting to be explored. From secluded villages to breathtaking natural wonders, these lesser-known experiences can give you a unique insight into the islands' beauty and history.

Saksun

Explore the village of Saksun

Saksun is a picturesque village located in a natural amphitheater of mountains. Famous for its traditional grass-roofed houses, it gives a glimpse of the Faroese way of life.

You can take a walk along the tidal flats to the nearby lagoon or visit the historic Saksun Church.

The village is also a perfect spot for photography enthusiasts looking to capture the stunning contrasts of land and sea.

Mulafossur

Hike to Mulafossur Waterfall

Mulafossur Waterfall is located in the village of Gjoavik and cascades over cliffs into a fjord below.

The hike to this waterfall offers panoramic views of lush green valleys and rugged coastlines.

The trail is relatively easy, making it accessible for most visitors who want to experience one of the Faroe Islands' most iconic natural features.

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Kirkjubour

Visit Kirkjubour's historical sites

Kirkjubour is home to some of the oldest structures in the Faroe Islands, including St. Magnus Cathedral, and Roykstovan, one of Europe's oldest wooden houses still inhabited today.

You can take guided tours that give you an insight into medieval life on these islands while enjoying scenic views of surrounding landscapes.

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Leitisvatn

Discover Lake Leitisvatn

Lake Leitisvatn, one of the largest lakes in the Faroe Islands, is located between the islands of Vagar and Bordoy.

Its surface is often mirrored by clouds, creating stunning reflections.

The area is perfect for hiking, with trails offering breathtaking views over the lake and surrounding mountains.

Torshavn

Experience Torshavn's cultural scene

Torshavn, the capital city, is a hub of cultural activities. From art galleries to museums, it showcases the islands' rich heritage.

The Nordic House is a must-visit for architecture lovers, while local theaters host performances in Faroese.

This vibrant scene gives you a taste of the islands' unique blend of tradition and modernity.

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