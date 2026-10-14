You must visit these scenic spots in the Faroe Islands
What's the story
The Faroe Islands, a group of 18 volcanic islands between Iceland and Norway, are famous for their dramatic landscapes and rich cultural heritage. While most tourists flock to the popular sites, there are a number of hidden gems waiting to be explored. From secluded villages to breathtaking natural wonders, these lesser-known experiences can give you a unique insight into the islands' beauty and history.
Saksun
Explore the village of Saksun
Saksun is a picturesque village located in a natural amphitheater of mountains. Famous for its traditional grass-roofed houses, it gives a glimpse of the Faroese way of life.
You can take a walk along the tidal flats to the nearby lagoon or visit the historic Saksun Church.
The village is also a perfect spot for photography enthusiasts looking to capture the stunning contrasts of land and sea.
Mulafossur
Hike to Mulafossur Waterfall
Mulafossur Waterfall is located in the village of Gjoavik and cascades over cliffs into a fjord below.
The hike to this waterfall offers panoramic views of lush green valleys and rugged coastlines.
The trail is relatively easy, making it accessible for most visitors who want to experience one of the Faroe Islands' most iconic natural features.
Kirkjubour
Visit Kirkjubour's historical sites
Kirkjubour is home to some of the oldest structures in the Faroe Islands, including St. Magnus Cathedral, and Roykstovan, one of Europe's oldest wooden houses still inhabited today.
You can take guided tours that give you an insight into medieval life on these islands while enjoying scenic views of surrounding landscapes.
Leitisvatn
Discover Lake Leitisvatn
Lake Leitisvatn, one of the largest lakes in the Faroe Islands, is located between the islands of Vagar and Bordoy.
Its surface is often mirrored by clouds, creating stunning reflections.
The area is perfect for hiking, with trails offering breathtaking views over the lake and surrounding mountains.
Torshavn
Experience Torshavn's cultural scene
Torshavn, the capital city, is a hub of cultural activities. From art galleries to museums, it showcases the islands' rich heritage.
The Nordic House is a must-visit for architecture lovers, while local theaters host performances in Faroese.
This vibrant scene gives you a taste of the islands' unique blend of tradition and modernity.