Zambia's most beautiful waterfalls: A list

Kalambo Falls is one of the tallest waterfalls in Africa, at 221 meters. Situated on the border of Zambia and Tanzania, it is a sight to behold, with its cascading waters plunging into a deep gorge.

The falls can be accessed via a short hike through lush vegetation, giving visitors a chance to soak in the beauty of the surrounding landscape.

The area is also rich in wildlife, making it an ideal spot for nature enthusiasts.