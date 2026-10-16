Zambia's most beautiful waterfalls: A list
What's the story
Zambia, a country in southern Africa, is home to some of the most stunning and lesser-known waterfalls. These natural wonders provide a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. With their pristine beauty and serene surroundings, they are perfect for those looking for some peace in nature. Here are some of Zambia's most beautiful waterfalls.
#1
Kalambo Falls: A hidden gem
Kalambo Falls is one of the tallest waterfalls in Africa, at 221 meters. Situated on the border of Zambia and Tanzania, it is a sight to behold, with its cascading waters plunging into a deep gorge.
The falls can be accessed via a short hike through lush vegetation, giving visitors a chance to soak in the beauty of the surrounding landscape.
The area is also rich in wildlife, making it an ideal spot for nature enthusiasts.
#2
Ngonye Falls: A tranquil retreat
Ngonye Falls is located on the Zambezi River in the Western Province of Zambia.
Unlike other waterfalls, this one is famous for its calm waters that flow over a series of rocky ledges.
The best time to visit is during the dry season, when the falls are at their most picturesque.
Visitors can enjoy picnics by the riverbank or take short walks along the trails that wind through the nearby forests.
#3
Chishimba Falls: A cultural experience
Chishimba Falls is located near Mbala town and consists of three separate cascades, each with its own unique charm.
The falls also have cultural significance to local communities who have lived around them for centuries.
Visitors can take guided tours to learn more about traditional practices and beliefs associated with these natural wonders, while enjoying breathtaking views from various vantage points.
#4
Lumangwe Falls: An adventure awaits
Lumangwe Falls, located on the Kalungwishi River, offers an adventurous experience to its visitors.
The waterfall is surrounded by dense forests, which are home to various species of birds and other wildlife. This makes it an ideal spot for birdwatching and photography.
The area is less frequented by tourists, offering a peaceful atmosphere to enjoy the beauty of nature without the crowd.