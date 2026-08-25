Zucchini v/s bell peppers: Comparing their nutrition

Zucchini is also a low-calorie vegetable with only 17 calories per 100 grams.

It is also made up of about 95% water, which makes it a great option for those looking to stay hydrated or lose weight.

Bell peppers, on the other hand, have about 31 calories per 100 grams.

While they are slightly more caloric than zucchinis, they still make a low-calorie addition to meals.