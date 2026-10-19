Airlines reject proposal to shift international flights to Navi Mumbai
What's the story
Airlines have rejected a proposal to relocate a third of international flights from Mumbai Terminal 2 (T2) to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). The proposal, floated by operator Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), aims to transfer five million international passengers annually starting summer 2027. The Airline Operators Committee (AOC) has opposed this move, stating it "categorically rejects any unilateral traffic reallocation, slot reduction, or cancellation or relocation of international operations without due process."
Evidence request
AOC demands evidence justifying proposed shift
In a letter to the Adani group-controlled MIAL on Saturday, the AOC demanded evidence justifying the proposed shift.
The AOC stressed that airport operators must adhere to the Ministry of Civil Aviation's slot-allocation guidelines from May 2013 and the International Air Transport Association's Worldwide Airport Slot Guidelines.
The committee also pointed out that individual consultations with some airlines shouldn't be mistaken for collective agreement on shifting operations from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).
Slot reduction
AOC questions need to reduce international departure slots
The AOC also questioned the need to reduce international departure slots at Mumbai airport.
They pointed out that T1, which is set to undergo redevelopment, currently handles fewer than 10 million passengers annually against a capacity of 15 million.
Meanwhile, T2 is expected to gain an additional capacity of 5 million by March 2027.
Refurbishment plan
Call for detailed plan for T1's refurbishment
The AOC has called for a detailed plan for T1's refurbishment, including structural safety assessments and timelines.
They stressed these details should be shared before considering alternative operational arrangements.
The committee also asked MIAL not to treat the proposed traffic reallocation as a settled decision or take any action that could affect airline slots without proper consultation.
Slot dispute
Dispute started with MIAL's proposal to temporarily reduce slots
The dispute started with MIAL's proposal to temporarily reduce 265 out of 770 weekly international departure slots from October 25 to make room for passengers displaced by the partial redevelopment of T1.
This would have impacted 46 Indian and foreign airlines by cutting around 38 international departures daily.
The plan faced resistance from airlines.
The civil aviation ministry intervened on October 3 after airlines objected, as the winter schedule had been approved in June and aircraft deployment was underway.
Slot assurance
MIAL assured carriers that historical slots would remain untouched
After an October 13 meeting, MIAL assured carriers that historical slots would remain untouched until March 2027.
The operator said both sides agreed to hold a follow-up meeting on October 28 and engage with individual airlines' network and slot teams in the interim.
The first phase of T1's redevelopment is set to start on January 15, 2027.