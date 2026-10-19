Airlines reject proposal to shift international flights to Navi Mumbai

In a letter to the Adani group-controlled MIAL on Saturday, the AOC demanded evidence justifying the proposed shift.

The AOC stressed that airport operators must adhere to the Ministry of Civil Aviation's slot-allocation guidelines from May 2013 and the International Air Transport Association's Worldwide Airport Slot Guidelines.

The committee also pointed out that individual consultations with some airlines shouldn't be mistaken for collective agreement on shifting operations from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).