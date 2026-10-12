'200 Modi government officers in touch with us': Rahul Gandhi
What's the story
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has claimed that 200 officers from the Narendra Modi-led government are "in touch" with the opposition, "passing on information," including those in the ED, CBI, and Foreign Ministry. Addressing the media ahead of INDIA bloc march to the Supreme Court against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Monday, he said the Congress president and he wrote to the Chief Justice of India expressing grave concern about the "murder of Indian democracy and election fairness."
Allegations unfold
Petition will be filed at 3:00pm
The CJI responded and instructed them to file a petition, he claimed.
The petition will be filed at 3:00pm.
Gandhi said all this was happening because "we are raising the very same question that the two Election Commissioners had asked: why isn't Gyanesh Kumar resigning? Gyanesh Kumar, you have lost your sleep; we will not spare you...We know about your past and your corruption, and we are waiting..."
Cops
Police telling us that what we are doing is right'
Gandhi also claimed that cops are supporting their cause.
"Exactly 50% of the police personnel are telling us that what we are doing is right and we should continue. Police, ITBP, CRPF, the people of India are on one side and Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Ajit Doval, Gyanesh Kumar, and 4-5 members of the Election Commission who are facilitating 'vote chori' are on the other side."
Fortress
'Instructions to give RSS members a free hand'
He further claimed that they are receiving reports that police personnel are "distressed because they are being ordered to beat up young people, while instructions are being issued to give RSS members a free hand."
Questioning why Delhi "is being jailed" after over 30,000 police and paramilitary personnel were deployed, Gandhi said this "resistance is not a one-day thing; it will continue...Even the police are questioning why they are protecting a thief like Gyanesh Kumar and attacking the police."
Security preparations
He asks Kumar to 'turn approver'
He said that there was no way but for CEC Kumar to "turn approver" because "he had committed crimes" but he is not the "main criminal."
"You are not the mind behind the mistake. We are after the people who are behind what you did... We know that you have been forced by the Prime Minister, Amit Shah, Ajit Doval..." he claimed.
Support and demand
CJP extends support to INDIA bloc's protest
The CJP has also extended its support to the INDIA bloc's protest.
CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka said their team would join the protest, adding that all political parties should unite against what they call a "dictatorial regime."
Ranka gave Delhi Police 24 hours to announce a date for their own protest at Jantar Mantar, warning of further action if no response is received.