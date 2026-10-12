'200 Modi government officers in touch with us': Rahul Gandhi

He further claimed that they are receiving reports that police personnel are "distressed because they are being ordered to beat up young people, while instructions are being issued to give RSS members a free hand."

Questioning why Delhi "is being jailed" after over 30,000 police and paramilitary personnel were deployed, Gandhi said this "resistance is not a one-day thing; it will continue...Even the police are questioning why they are protecting a thief like Gyanesh Kumar and attacking the police."