'Army generals pressured to speak in government's support': Congress MP

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury has made a statement alleging that Army leaders are being pressured to publicly support the government, which has stirred a controversy. Speaking to IANS, she said, "The most frightening situation is that, for the first time, Army leaders are coming out and saying that they are being pressured to speak in support of the government." This statement has sparked a political row between her party and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) .

Apology demanded BJP condemns Chowdhury's remarks, demands apology BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan slammed Chowdhury's comments, calling them an "assault on the dignity of India's armed forces." He demanded an apology from her for "politicizing their selfless sacrifice and valor." Kesavan also accused Congress leaders of having a history of insulting military personnel with derogatory terms. He cited past incidents where Congress leaders questioned the credibility of surgical strikes and Balakot airstrikes.

Controversial incident Chowdhury's actions in Parliament draw criticism On Monday, Chowdhury sparked a row by bringing a rescued stray dog to Parliament. She defended her actions by saying she was taking the dog to a veterinarian and questioned if there was any law against rescuing animals. Her remarks drew sharp criticism from BJP members, with Union Minister Ramdas Athawale saying her comments were not in good taste.