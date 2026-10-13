BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of manhandling pregnant journalist

Bhandari further alleged that no Congress worker came to Parashar's aid and instead tried to discredit her.

He said, "Rahul Gandhi, who speaks of 'smashing the patriarchy,' behaved like a goon today." He also accused Gandhi of pushing his own Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar.

The BJP leader questioned the silence of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi on sexual harassment allegations against Congress MP and professor Bimol Akoijam.