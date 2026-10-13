BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of manhandling pregnant journalist
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of manhandling a three-month-pregnant journalist. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari shared a video, where the journalist, identified as Richa Parashar, narrates her ordeal. Bhandari claimed that Parashar was hospitalized after the alleged incident. In his post on X, he wrote: "3 month pregnant Female journalist Richa Parashar was thrashed by Rahul Gandhi when she was covering her protest! Female journalist is admitted in the hospital, and she recounts the horror!"
Twitter Post
Pradeep Bhandhari shares video of journalist narrating incident
3 month pregnant Female journalist Richa Parashar was thrashed by Rahul Gandhi when she was covering her protest!— Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) October 12, 2026
Female journalist is admitted in the hospital, and she recounts the horrror!
Every person should listen to this horror to know how big a goon Rahul Gandhi is& how… pic.twitter.com/NSc2sPIMqA
Allegations unfold
'Rahul Gandhi...behaved like a goon'
Bhandari further alleged that no Congress worker came to Parashar's aid and instead tried to discredit her.
He said, "Rahul Gandhi, who speaks of 'smashing the patriarchy,' behaved like a goon today." He also accused Gandhi of pushing his own Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar.
The BJP leader questioned the silence of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi on sexual harassment allegations against Congress MP and professor Bimol Akoijam.
Leaders react
BJP MLA Umang Bajaj, Delhi BJP vice-president Rajesh Bhatia react
BJP MLA Umang Bajaj and Delhi BJP vice-president Rajesh Bhatia also reacted to the incident.
Bhatia said he learned about the incident from Parashar's sister, who approached him for help. He said that he contacted local leaders, and Parashar was admitted to the hospital with her husband.
Bajaj condemned Gandhi's alleged actions, saying public representatives should engage with journalists instead of resorting to violence.
Call to action
Bajaj urges youth to judge political leaders by their actions
Bajaj also urged young people to judge political leaders by their actions and not just their words.
He said, "Through this platform, I would also like to send a message to the youth of the country: look at how Rahul Gandhi's actions today have contradicted his own rhetoric about respecting women."
The incident has sparked a debate on how public figures should interact with media personnel during protests and other events.