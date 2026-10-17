Veteran BJP leader LK Advani, 98, hospitalized with chest infection
What's the story
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani has been hospitalized at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi. The 98-year-old leader was admitted with a chest infection on Friday evening and is currently stable, hospital officials said, according to news agency IANS. He is being treated in the pulmonary department and remains under observation by a team of doctors.
Health history
Advani previously hospitalized in May
This is not the first time Advani has been hospitalized in recent months.
He was last admitted to Apollo Hospital in May this year due to age-related health complications.
Before that, he spent time in the ICU of the same hospital in December 2024 for medical management and investigations under a neurologist's supervision.
Political journey
Advani's role in shaping BJP
Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi, Advani has been a key figure in shaping the BJP into a national political force.
He served as the party president several times and was instrumental in expanding its organizational base across India.
His Ram Rath Yatra in 1990 was a watershed moment for Indian politics, expanding the BJP's reach significantly.
Awards and influence
Deputy PM, Bharat Ratna awardee
Advani served as India's Deputy Prime Minister from 2002 to 2004 under then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He also held several important portfolios, including Home Affairs.
In recognition of his contribution to public life, he was awarded India's highest civilian honor, the Bharat Ratna, in 2024. He had earlier received the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.
Despite his age and health challenges, Advani remains a senior figure in the BJP and Indian politics.