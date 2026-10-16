'If Pakistan-US war breaks out, will back Pakistan': BJP leader

After facing backlash, Rathore clarified that his statement was "distorted" and "presented in a way that is absolutely not appropriate."

He said he made the remarks in the context of an India-Pakistan cricket match.

"Whereas I had very clearly said that if there is an India-Pakistan cricket match and India loses, the person who bursts firecrackers over it is not a patriot of this country. Yes, if the US is with Pakistan, that is a different matter," he explained.