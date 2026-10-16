'If Pakistan-US war breaks out, will back Pakistan': BJP leader
What's the story
Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Madan Rathore has sparked a controversy with his recent comments on India's stance in a hypothetical war between Pakistan and the United States. Speaking at an event in Jaipur, Rathore said India would stand with Pakistan if such a conflict arose, citing Pakistan's status as India's neighboring country.
Remark
What he said
"We all need to understand this. When it comes to India...If a war breaks out between the US and Pakistan today, we will stand with Pakistan because it is our neighbor...But when it comes to an issue among ourselves, we stand with our India. Right? That is what we need to understand," the state BJP chief said.
Backlash begins
Congress calls Rathore 'anti-national'
Rathore's remarks have drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties, including the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed slammed the BJP leader as "anti-national," accusing him of showing love for "a terrorist nation."
"The BJP's love for the terrorist nation Pakistan, which kills our soldiers and our people, has come on display once again. Let us know what action is being taken against this anti-national," she said.
Nationalism questioned
AAP asks where Modi's nationalism disappeared to
The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP also attacked the BJP over Rathore's statement.
They shared a clip of his remarks and asked where Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationalism disappeared when a BJP leader spoke about standing with Pakistan.
"When the public asks questions, they're Pakistani; when youth raise their voices, they're terrorists! But when a BJP leader talks about standing with Pakistan, where does Modi's nationalism disappear to?" the party wrote on X.
Clarification issued
My statement was distorted, says Rathore
After facing backlash, Rathore clarified that his statement was "distorted" and "presented in a way that is absolutely not appropriate."
He said he made the remarks in the context of an India-Pakistan cricket match.
"Whereas I had very clearly said that if there is an India-Pakistan cricket match and India loses, the person who bursts firecrackers over it is not a patriot of this country. Yes, if the US is with Pakistan, that is a different matter," he explained.