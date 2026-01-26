BRS MLA hoists Tricolor upside down on R-Day; sparks row
What's the story
A political controversy has erupted in Telangana's Siddipet district after Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Kotta Prabhakar Reddy allegedly hoisted the national flag upside down during Republic Day celebrations. The incident took place at Gandhi Chowk in Dubbaka Assembly constituency. Local Congress leaders have accused Reddy of violating the Flag Code of India by mounting the tricolor incorrectly, with the Ashoka Chakra positioned below instead of at its center.
Legal action
Congress leaders file complaint against Reddy
In the wake of the incident, local Congress leaders have lodged a formal complaint at Dubbaka police station. They alleged that Reddy's act insulted the national flag and hurt national pride on such an important constitutional day. The complainants demanded strict legal action under provisions related to disrespect and improper handling of the national flag. They argued that this negligence reflects poorly on public representatives and sets a wrong example for citizens.
Awaiting response
Flagpole collapses at Republic Day event
On the same day, a potentially disastrous incident was averted during the Republic Day festivities at the Makthal Tahsildar office in Telangana. As State Forest and Environment Minister Vakiti Srihari was in the process of hoisting the national flag, the flagpole unexpectedly gave way and fell. Several people sustained injuries, but the minister was not hurt.