BRS MLA hoists Tricolor upside down on R-Day; sparks row 

Legal action

Congress leaders file complaint against Reddy

In the wake of the incident, local Congress leaders have lodged a formal complaint at Dubbaka police station. They alleged that Reddy's act insulted the national flag and hurt national pride on such an important constitutional day. The complainants demanded strict legal action under provisions related to disrespect and improper handling of the national flag. They argued that this negligence reflects poorly on public representatives and sets a wrong example for citizens.