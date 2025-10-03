Clashes at JNU after Umar Khalid, Sharjeel depicted as Ravan 

Clashes broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Thursday evening during a Durga idol immersion procession. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) alleged that Left-backed student organizations attacked the procession. It accused members of the All India Students' Association (AISA), Students's Federation of India (SFI), and Democratic Students's Federation (DSF) of stone-pelting and abusing participants near Sabarmati T-Point around 7:00pm.

Cultural aggression ABVP leaders demand strict action from administration ABVP JNU president Mayank Panchal condemned the incident, calling it "a direct attack on the university's festive tradition and the faith of the students." Similarly, ABVP JNU minister Praveen Piyush slammed stone-pelting and attacking female students during a sacred ritual. He demanded strict action from the administration against those responsible. JNUSU joint secretary Vaibhav Meena also condemned the incident, calling it "a direct assault on the cultural harmony and brotherhood of the university."

Twitter Post The effigy The image of #Sharjeel & #Umar depicted as faces of Ravan while being burned during Dussehra in #JNU. It’s the same institute where they both are alumni. pic.twitter.com/eGBujleIse — Aasif Mujtaba (@MujtabaAasif) October 2, 2025

Cultural harmony Left-affiliated groups refute allegations Left-affiliated groups have refuted these allegations. The AISA accused ABVP of politicizing religion through a Ravan Dahan event where effigies of former JNU students Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam were depicted as Ravan. Khalid and Imam are currently on trial for anti-CAA protests and Delhi riots conspiracy cases. "JNU rejects the politics of hate and Islamophobia," the AISA statement said, calling upon students to "stand up against the divisive politics of RSS-ABVP."