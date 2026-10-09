Brij Bhushan Singh gets time to respond in revision petition
What's the story
The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has given Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh time to respond to a revision petition. The petition contests his acquittal in a sexual harassment case with women wrestlers, with the next hearing set for October 28. Women wrestlers have challenged the acquittal of Singh and Vinod Tomar, who were cleared of charges by a magistrate court on August 3.
Legal proceedings
Court issues notices to Singh, others
Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh had earlier issued notices to Singh and others on the appeal and sought their responses.
The court has ordered that the original affidavit and the documents listing the names of the victims be placed inside a sealed envelope.
It also asked the appellant to submit a copy of the petition with the victims' names redacted.
Case background
Case stems from allegations of sexual harassment
The case stems from allegations that Singh sexually harassed women wrestlers in India and abroad during his tenure as WFI chief.
The allegations led to protests by women wrestlers at Jantar Mantar and an FIR registered by Delhi Police based on a complaint by a woman wrestler.
Delhi Police filed a 1,500-page chargesheet against Singh and Tomar on June 15, 2023, following an investigation.
Legal charges
Singh and Tomar were acquitted on August 3
The charges included offenses under Sections 354, 354D, 354A, 506(1), and 109 of the Indian Penal Code.
Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwani Panwar acquitted Singh and Tomar on August 3.
The hearing was held in a closed courtroom. Advocate Rajiv Mohan, assisted by Rehan Khan and Rishabh Bhati, represented Singh, while senior advocate Rebecca John appeared for the victims and complainants.