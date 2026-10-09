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Home / News / Politics News / Brij Bhushan Singh gets time to respond in revision petition
Brij Bhushan Singh gets time to respond in revision petition
The next hearing is scheduled for October 28

Brij Bhushan Singh gets time to respond in revision petition

By Snehil Singh
Oct 09, 2026
11:22 am
What's the story

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has given Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh time to respond to a revision petition. The petition contests his acquittal in a sexual harassment case with women wrestlers, with the next hearing set for October 28. Women wrestlers have challenged the acquittal of Singh and Vinod Tomar, who were cleared of charges by a magistrate court on August 3.

Legal proceedings

Court issues notices to Singh, others

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh had earlier issued notices to Singh and others on the appeal and sought their responses.

The court has ordered that the original affidavit and the documents listing the names of the victims be placed inside a sealed envelope.

It also asked the appellant to submit a copy of the petition with the victims' names redacted.

Case background

Case stems from allegations of sexual harassment

The case stems from allegations that Singh sexually harassed women wrestlers in India and abroad during his tenure as WFI chief.

The allegations led to protests by women wrestlers at Jantar Mantar and an FIR registered by Delhi Police based on a complaint by a woman wrestler.

Delhi Police filed a 1,500-page chargesheet against Singh and Tomar on June 15, 2023, following an investigation.

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Legal charges

Singh and Tomar were acquitted on August 3

The charges included offenses under Sections 354, 354D, 354A, 506(1), and 109 of the Indian Penal Code.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwani Panwar acquitted Singh and Tomar on August 3.

The hearing was held in a closed courtroom. Advocate Rajiv Mohan, assisted by Rehan Khan and Rishabh Bhati, represented Singh, while senior advocate Rebecca John appeared for the victims and complainants.

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