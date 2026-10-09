Rahul, Priyanka named in FIRs over protests against Election Commission

The FIRs were registered till Thursday amid prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in New Delhi district.

The cases pertain to alleged violations of these restrictions, including damage to public property and obstruction of official duties.

One specific case involves Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's alleged unauthorized entry into Akashvani Bhavan during a protest against the Election Commission of India.