Rahul, Priyanka named in FIRs over protests against Election Commission
What's the story
The Delhi Police have filed around 25 first information reports (FIRs) in connection with protests that began on October 2. The cases include allegations of vandalism, assault, and obstruction of government work. Among those named in the FIRs are Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Legal proceedings
All cases registered under Section 163
The FIRs were registered till Thursday amid prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in New Delhi district.
The cases pertain to alleged violations of these restrictions, including damage to public property and obstruction of official duties.
One specific case involves Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's alleged unauthorized entry into Akashvani Bhavan during a protest against the Election Commission of India.
Protest aftermath
What was the protest about?
The protest was against alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission under Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The INDIA bloc had planned a march from Parliament House to Nirvachan Sadan, but no permission was sought or granted for it.
When stopped near the EC office, opposition leaders staged a sit-in protest and later entered Akashvani Bhavan without authorization.
Protest warning
Police issue warning against proposed Cockroach Janata Party protest
Separately, the Delhi Police have issued a warning against a proposed protest by the Cockroach Janata Party on October 10.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Shrishti Pandey said protests are not allowed at Jantar Mantar or other places under Section 163 of BNSS.
She warned that any unauthorized gathering would be deemed illegal and legal action would be taken against participants.